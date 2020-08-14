A lawmaker representing Dass constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Musa Mante has been killed.

The lawmaker was murdered around 2am by gunmen in his residence at Baraza, Dass Local Government Area of the state. The gunmen also abducted his two wives and child.

According to reports, the gunmen, suspected to be armed robbers, invaded the house of the deceased firing shots at him.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command in state, DSP Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the incident and assured that the police has intensified efforts to rescue the victims and arrest perpetrators.

The corpse of the member has been deposited at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.