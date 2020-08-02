Unknown gunmen kidnapped and killed a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency who was working at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Barkin Ladi at the time of his death.

His kidnappers had demanded the sum of Ten Million Naira but after family members negotiated, they agreed to collect Two Hundred Thousand Naira as Ransom.

Details are sketchy but TVC News in this exclusive report gathered that the incident occurred on Friday.

Residents are traumatized as this is coming not long after an ambush on a vehicle conveying prisoners to court

Eyewitness accounts state that kidnappers followed Mister Ngor to the staff quarters, forced themselves into his apartment shooting sporadically into the air to ward off help before taking him away.

Not long after the gunmen made their first contact with his relatives -( they demanded the sum of 10 million Naira as ransom but agreed to collect 200 thousand Naira) – the money was paid and dropped off at the agreed point in exchange for his safe return but instead, his lifeless body was left for his relative who had paid the ransom.

The police says it is investigating the killing. A traumatized family is also hoping for a timely investigation and for justice to take its course.