Gunmen kidnap 13 LG workers in Kaduna

Thirteen Zaria Local Government employees have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen while returning from a condolence visit around Giwa local area in Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the victims, mostly women, were abducted along Zaria and Giwa local council at about 5pm on Monday.

Sources say only the driver was allowed to go in order to report the incident to the Local Government officials and their families.

The Kaduna state government and Police Command in the state are however yet to release any official statement regarding this development.