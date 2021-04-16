The Obadu of Ilemosho, Oba David Adegboyega in Ilemosho-Ekiti, in Oye Local Government of Ekiti state has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

TVC News reliably gathered the gunmen around 8:30pm on Thursday laid siege on the palace along Isan-Ekiti, Governor Kayode Fayemi’s home town when the chiefs who had earlier visited the place, had dispersed.

It was learnt the kidnappers gained access into the palace through the fence, fired shots into the air and whisked away Oba Adegboyega.

The incident occurred barely eight days after the Elewu of Ewu-Ekiti, Oba Adetutu Ajayi escaped abduction.

Spokesman of Ekiti Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu confirmed the kidnap of the monarch to TVC News describing it as “unfortunate and regrettable”.

Abutu said the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo, had ordered a serious manhunt for the kidnappers to rescue the monarch as well as arrest the suspect.