A group of gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, invaded Ayede Ogbese in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, resulting in the death of a 34-year-old man and the abduction of a woman....

A group of gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, invaded Ayede Ogbese in the Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, resulting in the death of a 34-year-old man and the abduction of a woman.

According to Olayinka Ayanlade, spokesperson for the state police command, the victim, Okudili Okoro, was shot dead at the scene while a woman named Mrs. Orogun was taken by the assailants, who arrived in two vehicles.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, visited the site and instructed all tactical commanders to prioritize the safe rescue of the victim and the apprehension of those responsible.

Mr. Ayanlade confirmed that the incident occurred around 8:30 PM, stating, “A woman was abducted at Ogbese, and an individual was shot.

Upon receiving this information, Commissioner Lawal directed all tactical commanders to take necessary actions for the woman’s rescue and to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

He urged the community to cooperate with the police, appealing for anyone with relevant information to come forward.