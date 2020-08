The Traditional ruler of Odu Community in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Amos Ewa Obere is dead.He was shot by gunmen who stormed the community at about 10pm on Friday but later died at the Mararaba Udege general hospital as a result of gunshot injuries.

Nasarawa State has been experiencing armed bandit attacks in recent times.

The Police Public Relations Officer Ramhan Mandel who confirmed the incident to TVC news said an investigation is already underway .