Unknown gunmen have killed five worshippers and whisked away eighteen others during Juma’at prayers in Maru local government area of Zamfara state.

The gunmen numbering over a hundred stormed Dutsen Gari village in Maru District of Zamfara State on motorcycles.

They then opened fire on Muslim faithful who were observing congregational Juma’at prayers.

Spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police, Command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed has confirmed the incident.

He said the mosque was attacked while the chief Imam was delivering Juma’at sermon.

Advertisement

He said eighteen persons including the Imam were kidnaped while five others were shot dead.

The police say efforts to arrest perpetrators and rescue the victims unhurt are underway.