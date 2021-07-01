Cars and property worth millions of naira were destroyed in an attack on the home of Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The attack was reportedly carried out at 1 a.m. by unidentified gunmen.

Spokesperson to Sunday Igboho, Olayomi Koiki, who revealed this in an online video, claimed that the attack was carried out by men dressed in military uniforms.

He also claimed that some people in the house were taken away.

