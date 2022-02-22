Gunmen attack Police Station in Imo, Kill 2 Policemen

Two police men have been killed during an attack at Isu police divisional headquarters in Isu local government area, Imo State by yet to identified gunmen.



In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer Micheal Abattam the hoodlums in their numbers came in two Toyota Sienna Buses, a Toyota Camry Car and unspecified number of motorcycles and attacked the station from the rear axis because, the station has no perimeter wall.

Abattam who noted that the attackers were shooting sporadically, throwing petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices that ignited the station.

According to him, the police operatives of the division immediately, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and they scampered for safety, running in different directions with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

However, the fire and Improvised Explosives Devices affected some vehicles and part of the building of the division, and unfortunately, two police officers paid the supreme prize, while one sustained minor bullet injury on his head.

The Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, Rabiu Hussaini, has consoled the families of the officers who lost their lives assured that the hoodlums must be brought to book.