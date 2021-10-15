Gunmen abduct twin daughters, aides of Kwara monarch

Suspected kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped twin daughters of a third class traditional ruler in Kwara state, the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle in Ekiti local government area of the state, Oba Samuel Adelodun.

Three other aides of the monarch were also abducted.

The twin daughters of the traditional ruler, who are six years old school children, were reportedly abducted while the vehicle conveying them was abandoned on the road.

The daughters of the traditional ruler, who are school children of the Landmark University Staff School, Omu Aran were abducted alongside driver of the monarch, Kunle, his security official, Lawrence Abiodun and his maid Bukunmi Akanbi.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state Polic command, Okasanmi Ajayi, who confirmed the development, said that the people were abducted along Osi-Obbo Ayegunle road while taking the children home from school.