Armed gunmen have abducted the traditional ruler of Jaba Chiefdom in Kaduna State, Danladi Gyet Maude, the Kpop Ham.

Though details are still sketchy, it was gathered that the first class Monarch who is over 80 years was abducted while on his farm in Gitata village in Nasarawa State.

The Kaduna State Government and the State police Command are yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report.

The Police Spokesperson however said the command is in touch with their counterparts in Nasarawa State on the incident.

This is coming barely two weeks after the Emir of Kajuru was also abducted and released by armed bandits but 13 members of his family still remain with the abductors.