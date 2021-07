Suspected gunmen have abducted the provost of College of Arts and Animal Science Bakura in Zamfara state.

The provost Habibu Mainasara was abducted from his residence in the early hours of Sunday

TVC NEWS Gathered that the provost was picked by the bandits at about 2:00am at his official resident within Government Science Secondary School, Bakura.

The gunmen are yet to reach out to the Family of the victim.