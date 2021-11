Kidnapping appears to have reared its ugly head in some flash points in Akoko Area of Ondo state

The Principal of August Community Grammar school, Joshua Adeyemi his vice, Ifedayo Yesufu and three NPower Teachers have been kidnapped.

They were abducted

on Thursday afternoon while travelling in a toyota car along Auga-Ise Road in Akoko East local government area.

Their abduction has since thrown the people of Akoko into panic.