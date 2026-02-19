Tension has engulfed Ahungha Village in the Agamo area of Ondo State following the abduction and killing of the traditional ruler, Oba Kehinde Jacob Faledon, by suspected gunmen on Tuesday evening....

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the tragic incident through its spokesperson, Jimoh Abayomi.

According to the Command, the assailants forcefully whisked the monarch away from his residence to an unknown location.

His lifeless body was later discovered a few metres from his compound with gunshot wounds.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

In response, the Divisional Police Officer, alongside the Command’s tactical teams, swiftly mobilised officers and local security outfits, including the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun), local hunters, and other vigilante groups, to comb nearby bushes and surrounding communities in a bid to apprehend the perpetrators.

The Police Command stated that efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest those responsible for the attack.

Surveillance and security operations have been intensified across the area to safeguard residents and prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Authorities reassured the public of their commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice and urged anyone with credible information to report to the nearest police station or contact the Command without delay.