One police officer has been confirmed dead following an attack by gunmen on Aqua Triton Company located at Ogunmakin, near Ibadan, in Oyo State.

The assailants, whose identities are yet to be established, reportedly stormed the facility in a commando-style operation, leading to a gun battle with security personnel attached to the company.

During the exchange, a police officer was fatally shot while repelling the attackers, although some of the assailants were believed to have sustained gunshot injuries.

The gunmen, however, succeeded in abducting a Chinese expatriate, said to be the principal officer of the company.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer Olayinka Ayanlade, Oyo State Command, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, was immediately informed of the development.

According to the police, the Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations to lead the Anti-Kidnapping Squad and other tactical teams to the area.

The PPRO disclosed that a bush-combing operation is currently ongoing, while a full-scale investigation has been launched to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted expatriate and the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The Oyo State Police Command assured residents that it remains committed to restoring calm in the area and urged members of the public to provide useful information that could aid ongoing operations.