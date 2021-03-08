Gunmen have abducted nineteen natives of Kutunku Village in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

The gunmen were said to have arrived the community in the early hours of Monday, shooting to scare away the people.

According to one of the residents who spoke with TVC news via phone, the gunmen beat up a lot of people during the operation.

Nineteen people, comprising eleven males and eight females were abducted by the gunmen.

The community member further said that, two of the abducted females are to be married off this weekend.

The bandits have so far not communicated to the families of the abducted persons.