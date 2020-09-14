Unknown gunmen have kidnapped about sixteen farmers, including women and children

They were abducted at Udawa village along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Four others sustained gunshot injuries and were abandoned, while the gunmen went away with the rest.

Locals say amongst those abducted is a nursing mother, who had her baby strapped on her back.

They were said to be going to their farms when the incident occurred.

The locals say they are yet to get any information on the whereabouts of the victims, particularly women and children among them.

But they said the incident has been reported to the police.

The Kaduna Police Command is yet to confirm the incident.