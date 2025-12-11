The Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) — a broad national coalition of eminent leaders, civil society groups, labour representatives, and political stakeholders — has formally submitted a petition to the Speaker of the House of Representatives calling for immediate and comprehensive reforms t...

The Movement for Credible Elections (MCE) — a broad national coalition of eminent leaders, civil society groups, labour representatives, and political stakeholders — has formally submitted a petition to the Speaker of the House of Representatives calling for immediate and comprehensive reforms to Nigeria’s electoral system ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

The emergent movement, in a widely advertised public petition endorsed by all its leaders, warned that public confidence in Nigeria’s elections is at an all-time low, citing recurring challenges such as widespread insecurity, vote-buying, voter suppression, logistical failures, and inconsistent deployment of election technology. The coalition emphasized that unless these issues are addressed, the credibility and acceptance of the 2027 elections could be severely compromised.

The petition calls on the House of Representatives to prioritize a set of critical reforms, which include;

Strengthening the Electoral Act to close loopholes and enhance accountability.

Mandating electronic transmission and real-time publication of polling-unit results on IREV.

Tightening enforcement and penalties for electoral offences.

Strengthening INEC’s independence through autonomous funding and enhanced training for improved professional capacity.

Conducting independent technology audit of INEC’s systems — including BVAS, IREV, data storage, and redundant infrastructure — ahead of the 2027 elections.

Promoting inclusion of youth, women, persons with disabilities in government, while advancing diaspora voting.

Enforcing internal party democracy and transparent primaries.

Ensuring all election disputes are concluded before swearing-in.

Ending pre-election judicial interference that disrupts the electoral process.

Making defections of elected officials to a different party other than the one which they were elected as a basis for loss of seat and fresh elections.

MCE leaders further noted that Nigeria’s democracy stands at a critical crossroads and stressed that bold legislative action is now a national imperative. “The 2027 elections present a defining moment for our democracy. We must act now to rebuild public trust in Nigeria’s democracy, strengthen public institutions, and protect the legitimacy of our electoral outcomes,” the coalition stated.

The Movement affirmed its readiness to support the National Assembly through public hearings, technical input, and sustained engagement to ensure that these reforms are enacted urgently and effectively but vowed to resort to Citizens mass mobilization if the lawmakers fail to embrace the popular demands of Nigerians presented to them.

