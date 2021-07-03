Over two thousand Internally Displaced Persons in Zamfara state will benefit from free skill acquisition Training by a non-governmental organisation.

The training is expected to equip women and children in the IDP camps with sewing skills, soap and pomade-making among others.

The Executive Secretary Solid Minerals Development Fund who doubles as the chairperson of Umaru Shinkafi foundation Fatima Shinkafi announced this when she visited the Internally Displaced Persons at the Tsunami Transist camp in Gusau, the Zamfara state Capital.

There are over two thousand Internally Displaced Persons at the Tsunami IDPs Temporary Camp who are mostly women and children and has lost their source of livelihood as a result of Armed Bandits attack in many parts of Zamfara State which has adversely affected their daily economic activities.

Many of the IDPs have been in the camp for over three months and a large percentage of the them are idle, losing valuable and productive time

The executive secretary of the solid minerals development fund said it is high time to change the story of the IDPs and cushion their hardship.

She said the Umaru Shinkafi foundation will provide skill acquisition training that will help the IDPs become self reliant even when they go back to their communities.

“The foundation will create a skills workspace for women in the camp considering the economic vulnerability, which has increased as a result of the lingering security challenges” Shinkafi said.

According to her, it would give the women the opportunity to transfer the knowledge to their children and relatives as a way of giving back to the community.

“Our aim is to ensure that all women in the IDPs Camp becomes professionals in different fields to train others while we provide the technical support. Fatima added

Shinkafi appeal to the IDPs to take advantage of the skill acquisition training to become professionals in their field that will train others in the future

On their part, a member of the foundation Hadiza Gumi and the spokesperson Bashir Ahmad said the foundation has been assisting the poor, vulnerable and displaced persons across the country

They said, this is the first time the Umaru Shinkafi foundation is visiting the Tsunami IDPs Camp and the foundation has donated donated cash, food items and clothens to over two thousand persons in the camp

The move according to Bashir Ahmad is to cushion their hardship and put smiles on their faces

Some of the beneficiaries Hauwa’u Idi and Rakiya Lawalli express their happiness over what they describe as motherly love.

The Executive Secretary of the solid Minerals Development fund further commended Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state and President Muhammadu Buhari in their continuous effort to addressing the activities of criminal elements across the country.