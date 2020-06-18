A Civil Society Organization, Benue Coalition Against Rape, has staged a peaceful protest around Otukpo town against rising cases of rape in the south district of the state.

The coalition lamented that the area had recorded eight new rape cases in the last one week describing the development as worrisome.

Convener of the coalition, Yomi Itodo while addressing the gathering said the match was to create awareness about the dangers of rape and the need to put an end to the menace.

Although rising cases of rape across the country has elicited a public outcry, many are not satisfied with the responses from the legislative and executive arms of government

The psychological trauma victims of rape go through is enough reasons to seek an end to the menace.

The caregiver of a deceased rape victim, the late Ochanya Ogbanje, stresses that the protest is expected help create awareness about the dangers of rape in the district.

Looking for answers to unanswered questions, protesters take their walk to the Otupko Area police command where they are attended to.