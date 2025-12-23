The Oyo Alaafin Society of Nigeria in Abuja has congratulated the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, on his first coronation anniversary....

The Society in a statement signed by Segun Owolabi and Tunde Mustapha expressed happiness on the one year coronation anniversary of the foremost monarch.

The Society also congratulated the monarch on the installation of Seyi Tinubu as the Okanlomo of Yorubaland and Senator Abdulaziz Yari as the Obaloyin of Yorubaland.

The Society expressed its readiness to continue to be a valued partner in the development of Oyo Land, Oyo State and the entire Yorubaland.

It called on all sons and daughters of Yorubaland to come together to ensure that it continues to take the lead role in the development of Nigeria across all sectors.

Th Society prayed for the success of the reign of the Alaafin, Akeem Abimbola Owoade, on the throne of his forefathers.