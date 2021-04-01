A political group within the All Progressives Congress, the Coalition for Credible leadership, has commended the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention committee of the party for its effort in ensuring the party’s Registration/Revalidation exercise is done within the stipulated time and proactively setting up mechanism in making sure we have a crises free convention come June 2021.

BEING A PRESS RELEASE BY THE ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS COALITION FOR CREDIBLE LEADERSHIP (APC-CCL)

DATE: 31 MARCH, 2021.

VENUE: ADEN 360 ANTHONY ENAHORO STREET, UTAKO ABUJA.

Ladies and Gentlemen, it has become necessary for us to lend our voices and support to our great party the APC for the roaring achievements so far and call for sustenance.

We are here today to express our gratitude to Almighty God for preserving Nigeria as one indivisible country despite various storms and tides against our smooth sails to a greater and glorious nation.

We wish to also express our gratitude to the founders of this great party for coming together to birth a golden child that is salvaging our country Nigeria from imminent collapse.

The All Progressive Congress is a product of good thinking founded on scientific principles to solve Nigeria’s leadership problems, purge the country of the Hydra headed monster called corruption, usher in a new era and give Nigerians credible leadership.

Today, we believe the President and Commander-in-Chief His Excellency, Mohammadu Buhari GCFR is achieving these objectives tremendously.

We wish to use the liberty of this medium to commend the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention committee led by His Excellency Mai Mala Buni for his untiring effort in ensuring the party’s Registration/Revalidation exercise is done within the stipulated time and proactively setting up mechanism in making sure we have a crises free convention come June 2021.

The forth-coming National Convention of the party is unique in more ways than one. It will handle issues that have long run effect on the party including the 2023 General Election and the new leadership that will sustain the implementation of the APC manifesto. Therefore, it is the prime duty of every member of this party to ensure that only credible leaders emerges victorious from wards to National executives.

We believe the APC controlled Federal Government has not disappointed Nigerians, given the fact that, the country has for the very first time witnessed serious developmental strides across sectors.

As a people therefore, we must show commitment by supporting and complimenting the effort of Mr. President in his quest to laying a solid and final foundation that will take us permanently to the next level.

And for us to achieve this, we must have the fortified panoply of determined unity and fraternity regardless of our intra-party interests and unanimously endorse the candidature of Distinguished Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura as our next National Chairman. For there can be no satisfactory alternative or substitute for Sen. Al-Makura.

We are therefore, calling on members of our great party to see Sen. Al-Makura as that unifier and bridge builder that will offer better service to the party and the country in general if given the opportunity. His emergence will not only guarantee a sustainable, lasting peace and unity but building a better APC.

We must emphatically at this point make it clear that we are not out to defect or malign any interest but to show the incredible leadership qualities of Sen. Al-Makura and how he is the party’s best shot at stabilizing and containing intra-party disequilibrium for equality, Progress and Development.

Sen. Al-Makura is a man with nobler attitude and has always stayed truth to his principles of credible leadership at any given opportunity. A highly patriotic, organized, focused and visionary leader who knows what to do at the right time and has been in the political realm for a long time.

He was elected state youth leader of the defunct NPN in the old Plateau State, He also represented Lafia/Obi federal constituency at the 1988/89 constituents’ Assembly. His charisma got him elected as the third Executive democratically elected Governor of Nasarawa State on the platform of the CPC defeating the incumbent Governor of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP),

Sen. Al-Makura was able to manage his victory despite having just four (4) out of the twenty four (24) members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) and survived nine (9) impeachment attempts by the opposition party in his first term in 2014 using the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) yet his resilience and doggedness kept his boat afloat. He was the only CPC Governor to join the negotiation table for merger and formation of the golden child the APC.

It is worth mentioning that, the two out of the three legacy parties (ANPP and ACN) have produced National Chairmen through H.E John Odigie Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomole respectively,

Therefore, it is only fair to say that in the interest of justice, equity and fairness the office of the National chairman be zoned to the North and exclusively for the CPC bloc whom have never occupy the office before to have the chance through H.E Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for stability, equality, progress and development.

Thank you.