The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party in Osun state may be far from over as members of different groups within the party are now moving to where their interests will be taken care of.

The party is now divided along two major contenders in the 2018 PDP governorship primary election, Akin Ogunbiyi and Ademola Adeleke.

Although the next Governorship election in Osun state holds in 2022, alignment and realignment have been going on within main opposition party in the state. While some are queuing behind senator Ademola Adeleke, some are behind Akin Ogunbiyi.

At a press conference in Osogbo, some coordinators during the 2018 governorship election publicly withdrew their support for Akin Ogunbiyi who was one of the governorship aspirants of the PDP in 2018 for alleged anti party activities.

But Funsho Babarinde, another member of the PDP in the camp of Akin Ogunbiyi debunked the allegation.

He alleged the group of forging some of the signatures on the names presented to the journalists.