Motorists plying the Lokoja–Abuja highway have been left stranded by a severe gridlock, just days before Christmas.

The traffic congestion on the route has persisted for several hours, with commuters saying the gridlock is most severe around the Koton Karfe axis.

Reports indicate that the congestion was caused by two fallen trucks on the highway, while others say it’s due to the pace of ongoing rehabilitation of the road.

Estimates put the pile-up of trucks and vehicles at between three and five miles.

Some commuters were forced to take extremely dusty off-road diversions to bypass the blockage.

Security operatives, including personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), have been deployed to the area to ease the congestion.

TVC News had earlier reported that the Kogi State Government had initiated interventions to prevent traffic congestion on the highway ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

A team from the state government, led by the State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara, had inspected critical sections of the highway and identified areas requiring immediate attention to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the peak travel period.