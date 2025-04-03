The governor of Lagos state, Babajide sanwoolu has apologised to residents in Lagos state over the Gridlock experienced from Lagos Island to areas on the mainland yesterday.

He said the repair was overdue and is necessary in order to prevent a road disaster.

Despite the Federal Government’s directive for the immediate reopening of Independence Bridge, Mekwen, vehicular movement was at a standstill until this morning.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Contractor in charge of this repair has agreed to expedite action to ensure the road is motorable in the next few weeks.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha also confirmed that rehabilitation work is still ongoing and is scheduled to last until the end of May for urgent repairs.

In the meantime, Cost of transportation fares have increased thrice the amount within connecting Parts of the island with commuters left with little choice but to endure next few weeks when the repair is finished or seek alternative transportation.