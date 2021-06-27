Several governors and ministers are currently at the Emir of Kano’s palace to finalise plans for the wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s son, Yusuf Buhari.

Yusuf is currently engaged to the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, and a delegation from Jigawa State, led by Governor Abubakar Badaru, is in Kano to finalise wedding plans.

The Emir of Bichi is the younger brother of Kano’s Emir, who is now hosting the president’s entourage.

Advertisement

Some members of the first family are also at the palace to finalise plans for the wedding.

Yusuf’s wedding to the Emir’s daughter is expected to take place in August or September, according to reports.