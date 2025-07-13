Governors across the Political divide have been paying tributes to former Military Head of State and the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London Hospital Sunday afternoon....

Governors across the Political divide have been paying tributes to former Military Head of State and the former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London Hospital Sunday afternoon.

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, in his reaction described the death of the former President as the end of an era.

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, in a Statement on the passing of the former President said his death is a monumental loss to Nigeria and the African continent as a whole.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti expressed sadness at the deatjh of former President Buhari but urged his family to take solace in the fact he lived a good life.

He also prayed to God to help the family bear the irreparable loss, his Ekiti State counterpart, Biodun Oyebanji, said the former President was a Patriot, a man of integrity and a Statesman.

For his part, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said the death of the former President is the departure of one of the nations’ most emblematic figures praying to God to repose his soul.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in his condolence message described him as a man of integrity and service while extending his condolences to his widow, Aisha and the entire Buhari family.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oberevwori, described the former President as a man of deep conviction in the greatness of Nigeria.

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, said the former President is a man with a deep Love for Nigeria and one whose life embodies disciplince and Integrity.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Reps, Benjamin Kalu, highlighted his legacies of integrity and incorruptability, describing him as a worthy example and Statesman.

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, said former President Buhari embodies discipline, resilience and patriotism.