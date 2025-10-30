Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting women in genuine need through the monthly N50,000 start-up capital programme. This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday. The Gover...

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting women in genuine need through the monthly N50,000 start-up capital programme.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday.

The Governor expressed concern that in previous empowerment exercises, some beneficiaries were relatives, friends, or established business owners connected to officials responsible for selection.

Governor Yusuf made the remarks during the October edition of the Monthly Women Empowerment Programme held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, on Tuesday.

The Governor also announced a new computerized system to manage the list of beneficiaries and prevent the errors recorded in the past.

According to the statement, Governor Yusuf personally presented the N50,000 start-up capital to 20 women representing the 44 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the empowerment programme will continue monthly, as planned from the beginning of his administration, with a total of 5,200 women across the 44 local government areas benefiting from the initiative.

Governor Yusuf added that the eight metropolitan local government councils nominated 200 women each, while the remaining rural councils nominated 100 each.

He advised the beneficiaries to use the funds wisely to support their families and improve their livelihoods.

The Governor also commended the local government chairmen for their cooperation and urged them to ensure that the disbursement committees complete their work promptly and transparently.

In her remarks, the State ALGON Chairperson, Hajiya Sa’adatu Yushau Soja, thanked Governor Yusuf for giving priority to women in his empowerment programmes and assured him of their continued support.