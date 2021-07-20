Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has urged the Muslim faithful in the country to make peace, unity and love the hallmark of their celebrations as they mark the Eid-el- Kabir

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary/ Special Adviser Media to the Governor, Oguwike Nwachukwu, Uzodinma admonished them to fervently pray for peace, unity, love, prosperity, stability and security of Nigeria.

According to him, no time was better to pray for Nigeria than now that the stability and prosperity of the country is being threatened by security breaches and sundry crimes.

Governor Uzodinma also used the opportunity to salute President Muhammadu Buhari whom he said has demonstrated uncommon commitment to the security of Nigeria through social investment programmes that cater to the needs of the people.

The governor further tasked Muslims to remember to observe all the Covid-19 pandemic protocols to stem the spread of the third wave.