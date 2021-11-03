Breaking News

Governor Uzodimma mourns Captain Din, condoles family

Latest Breaking Political News In Nigeria: Governor Hope Uzodinma mourns Captain Din, condoles family Captain Joseph Din
Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has commiserated with the Director of News TVC, Mrs. Stella Din on the death of her father, Captain Joseph Din (rtd).

In a statement by his Chief Press secretary, Oguwuike Nwachuku, Governor Uzodinma described late Capt. Din as a detribalized Nigerian and a democrat whose services were highly cherished.
The governor said Nigeria, Plateau State where late Capt. Din hails from, the Nigerian Army and indeed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) family where he played leadership role as Chairman of APC Elder’s Advisory Council in Plateau State will miss him sorely.
Governor Uzodimma said his thought, that of the government and good people of Imo State are with the Din’s family at this critical time, particularly the widow and urged them to lean on God for courage to bear the huge loss.
According to him, Capt. Din contributed immensely for the unity of this country, the development of his State, Plateau, the advancement of the ideals of the Nigerian Army and the upbringing of worthy and responsible children, which is an indication that his legacy speaks volume.
He also prayed God to grant the deceased’s soul peaceful repose and the family, friends, associates, the fortitude to bear the loss

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Innoson motors boss declared wanted over failure to show up in court

TVCN
May 24, 2018

A special offences court in Lagos has declared the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Motors, (more…)

Kaduna: Armed bandits attack FAAN quarters, abduct nine persons 

TVCN
Mar 7, 2021

Armed bandits on Saturday attacked the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) quarters in Kaduna…

FG to get Nigeria out of recession this year – Udoma Udoma

TVCN
Mar 9, 2017

The Nigerian Government has again expressed its determination to ensure the country gets out of recession…

Atiku Abubakar returns to the country, alleges intimidation at the airport

TVCN
Nov 11, 2018

Presidential Candidate of the people's democratic party Atiku Abubakar is back to Nigeria (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking Political News in Nigeria Today: Court of Appeal dismisses PDP's bid to stop Saturday's Plateau LG Polls

Court of Appeal hearing PDP’s bid to stop Saturday’s Plateau LG Polls

08 Oct 2021 7.40 pm

Proceeding is still on at the moment on…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News About Plateau State: IGP orders redeployment of Plateau CP, names Onyeka as replacment

IGP orders redeployment of Plateau CP, names CP Onyeka as replacement

03 Nov 2021 3.31 pm

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking News about Plateau State: 16 victims of Yelwa Zangam violence buried in Jos

16 Victims of Plateau violence buried in Yelwa Zangam

28 Aug 2021 7.45 pm

Some of the people killed in the recent…

Continue reading