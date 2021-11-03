Governor Uzodimma mourns Captain Din, condoles family

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has commiserated with the Director of News TVC, Mrs. Stella Din on the death of her father, Captain Joseph Din (rtd).

In a statement by his Chief Press secretary, Oguwuike Nwachuku, Governor Uzodinma described late Capt. Din as a detribalized Nigerian and a democrat whose services were highly cherished.

The governor said Nigeria, Plateau State where late Capt. Din hails from, the Nigerian Army and indeed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) family where he played leadership role as Chairman of APC Elder’s Advisory Council in Plateau State will miss him sorely.

Governor Uzodimma said his thought, that of the government and good people of Imo State are with the Din’s family at this critical time, particularly the widow and urged them to lean on God for courage to bear the huge loss.

According to him, Capt. Din contributed immensely for the unity of this country, the development of his State, Plateau, the advancement of the ideals of the Nigerian Army and the upbringing of worthy and responsible children, which is an indication that his legacy speaks volume.