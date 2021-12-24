Governor Tambuwal swears in five Judges, two Grand Khadis

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has sworn in five judges of the state High Court, and two Khadis of State Shari’ah Court.

Governor Tambuwal shortly after administering the oath of office on the new judges and Khadis call on them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He called on them to abide by the rules of the game and be mindful of the challenges ahead

The five judges of the state High Court are Sanusi Shehu, Professor Mu’awiya Dahiru Mahmud, Abubakar Abubakar Zaki, Muhammad Aliyu Sambo, and Maryam Muhammad and the two Khadis are Buhari Yahaya, and . Umar Jibril Kebbe.