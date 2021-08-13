Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has condoled with the family of President Shehu Shagari over the demise of the wife of the former President Hadiza Shehu Shagari.

Governor Tambuwal in a condolence message he personally signed described the passing away of Hadiza Shagari as a great loss, not only to the respected Shehu Shagari family but certainly to Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.

The governor expressed deep sadness over the passing away of Hadiza Shehu Shagari whom he described as mother to the people of Sokoto and the nation at large.

He says the deceased was part of the home front that supported the late legend, statesman and former Nigerian leader through his several decades of rare service to Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

The Governor prayed that Allah (SWT) to grant the family, associates and all of the people of Sokoto and Nigeria the fortitude to bear the loss of this mother and matriarch.

He also prayed that Allah in His infinite mercy, forgive Hadiza Shehu Shagari and grant her eternal bliss.

