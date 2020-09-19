Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered the re-opening of Mosques, Churches and Gyms around the state.

The governor while ordering the opening directed that Mosques can now have the five daily prayers and Churches too can have their midweek services but in strict compliance with the covid-19 prevention protocol as announced by the state.

He urged all Lagos residents to continue to maintain the appropriate protocol to ensure the flattening of the infection curve in the state.