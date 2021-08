Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello visits Mahundu in Mariga local government area to inspect security operations put in place to stop banditry attacks in the community

Members of the community fled the area for over a year due to constant attacks.

The governor and his security entourage were transported on motorbikes on a 6km trip to access the community.

Mahundu is a vast unpatrolled forest with a large farming community