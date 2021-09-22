Controversies surrounding the election of the new Emir of Kontogora after the death of the last Monarch, Alhaji Saidu Namaska has led the Niger state government to swap the portfolio of Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji, the commissioner in charge of the Ministry for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, the ministry overseeing the selection process.

It will be recalled that an election was earlier conducted on the 9th of September, to determine the next Emir but the people disagreed with the outcome.

In a bid to show it’s neutrality in the selection process Governor Sani Bello has directed the process to be reviewed and the ministry be overseen by the Commissioner for Youth and Sport development Emmanuel Umar.

The redeployment takes immediate effect.