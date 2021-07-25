Governor of Osun state Adegboyega Oyetola on Saturday presented the newly installed Owaloko Iloko-Ijesa, Oba Akeem Ogungbangbe, with the Staff of Office

The coronation ceremony and official presentation of office staff took place at Osowusi Muslim Commercial High School in Iloko, Osun.

Congratulating the newly installed traditional ruler, Oyetola stated that the presentation of the staff of office was an instrument of authority, and urged the new ruler to reciprocate the people’s gesture.

The governor also urged the traditional ruler to create an enabling environment for the community’s growth and development.

Oyetola asked the traditional ruler to communicate and explain the government’s plans to his followers, particularly in the area of equitable and high-quality infrastructure, which the community had benefited from.

Advertisement

Oba Akeem Ogungbangbe, the newly installed traditional ruler, praised the state governor for his unwavering support for the Iloko-Ilesa community in his acceptance address.

Ogungbangbe said that his journey to the throne was divine and designed by the Almighty God, which was beyond man’s imagination.

The traditional ruler promised to build on the good foundation laid by his predecessor, late Oba Samuel Olashore, Ajagbusi – Ekun (IV).

The Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, who witnessed the installation, congratulated the newly installed traditional ruler for the privileged to ascend the throne.

Ogunwusi prayed for the required wisdom and knowledge needed by the newly installed traditional ruler, to take his community to an enviable position.

Advertisement

Similarly, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran , commended the king makers , regency council of Iloko-Ijesa, and the state government for making the coronation exercise a success.