Governor Ortom to resolve land dispute between UNIAGRIC, host community

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has promised to wade into the boundary dispute between Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University and the host community.

Governor Ortom stated this in Makurdi during a courtesy visit on him by the Centre for Innovation in Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards, CIPESS, who were led by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Richard Kimbir.

Governor Ortom stated that his administration will soon convene a meeting between the University management and host community to iron out the boundary issue.

He added that if benefits which are supposed to accrue to the host community are not forthcoming, his administration will engage relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served.

He congratulated the University for being selected among several other federal universities to host the World Bank Centre of Excellence under the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement, SPESSE project.

The Director of CIPESS, Professor Lami Nnamonu said the centre is the hub for the implementation of SPESSE project in the North Central Zone.

She explained that SPESSE project is a partnership program between the Federal Government and the World Bank with the National Universities Commission, NUC as the Project Implementation Unit, PIU.

The project, according to her, is aimed at addressing the huge deficit in qualified and knowledgeable personnel to implement the Procurement Law in line with international best practices.