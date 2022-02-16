Governor Obaseki submits anti-grazing bill to Edo Assembly

The Edo State House of Assembly has been presented with a bill to restrict open grazing of cattle and other livestock in the state (EDHA).

Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday, sent the bill to the assembly in 24 copies.

He asserted that the bill had been slated for consideration on a later date to give room for more consultation and recommendations by members.

The Speaker of the House, Marcus Onobun, stated during plenary that the bill had received input from members and various stakeholders.

Governor Godwin Obaseki promised in October that a draft copy of the proposed Edo Anti-Grazing Bill will be given to the state House of Assembly for consideration by the end of October 2021.

The law which has been passed in some southern states of Nigeria and banned the movement of cattle by herders in public places is a measure of curbing the persistent clashes between herders and farmers.