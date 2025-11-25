The Jigawa State Governor has proposed N901.8 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, giving over 26 percent of the entire spending plan to the education sector. The governor presented the proposal to the State House of Assembly in Dutse on Tuesday, describing it as ambitious but realistic. The bud...

The Jigawa State Governor has proposed N901.8 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, giving over 26 percent of the entire spending plan to the education sector.

The governor presented the proposal to the State House of Assembly in Dutse on Tuesday, describing it as ambitious but realistic.

The budget is tagged “Budget of Innovation and Transformation for Greater Jigawa II.”

The Governor said the budget is designed to sustain the momentum of development achieved in 2025, while accelerating investments across key sectors.

Education and healthcare account for more than one-third of the total budget exceeding N310 billion including provisions captured in other ministries such as Humanitarian Affairs and Power.

The proposed budget represents 19.2 percent increase compared to the 2025 appropriation.

According to the breakdown, capital expenditure will take nearly 77 percent of total spending amounting to N693.4 billion while recurrent spending accounts for less than a quarter.

A major economic priority is agriculture, which receives close to N75 billion, aimed at boosting food security, expanding livestock production, and promoting commercial agriculture through partnerships and joint ventures.

In terms of revenue plans, projected income sources include statutory federal allocation, VAT, federal transfers, internally generated revenue, capital receipts, loans, grants and reimbursements.

Governor Namadi said careful reviews were conducted through the State Executive Council and the Economic Planning Board to ensure the proposal aligns with state development priorities.

He added that 2025 fiscal performance remains largely satisfactory, with revenue execution expected at 92.8 percent and expenditure performance at 82.4 percent.

With a record investment in education, a heavy capital focus, and increased spending on agriculture, the 2026 budget seeks to drive growth, expand critical infrastructure, create jobs, and position Jigawa as a leading economic hub in Northern Nigeria.