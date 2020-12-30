The Zamfara state governor Bello Matawalle has signed the 2021 appropriation Bill passed by the State Legislature into law.

The Governor at a brief ceremony also promised to create a due process office in the state to ensure transparency.

The governor expressed optimism that the budget would be implemented diligently for the benefit of the people.

An Appropriation bill is a proposed financial document authorizing the expenditure of government funds, setting estimates for specific spending.

Advertisement

Governor Bello Matawalle had on December 18th presented the 2021 Budget to the state Assembly for consideration and passage

When presenting the Bill to Governor Matawalle for assent, the Speaker Zamfara state House of Assembly Nasiru Magarya explained that the appropriated budget is about three billion naira less than the initial estimate presented.

Signing the budget into law, Governor Bello Matawalle commended the Legislatures for the quick passage of the bill

A due process office has been established to ensure transparency and zero tolerance to laxity, corruption, and indicipline

Governor Bello Matawalle also presided over the swearing in of five permanent secretaries and four Special Advisers