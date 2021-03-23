Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle has called for peace disarmament and reintegration of repentant bandits into the society as the best option to ending the menace of Banditry in the Country.

The Governor expresses optimism that granting amnesty for repentant criminals in the north as it was done to the Niger Delta Militants in the past will fastrack end to the menace of Insecurity bedevilling the nation.

Governor Bello Matawalle disclose this when he recieve the federal government delegation on sympathy visit to the state over the recent fire outbreak at the Tudun Wada Central Market.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sympathising with the affected traders and the state at large.

Earlier in his remark, the Minister of Justice who doubles as the leader of the Delegation sympathise with the affected traders and government of Zamfara State over the Tudun Wada Market fire incident.

The Delegation also announce the personal donation of seven million naira for the affected traders.

Those in the entourage include the ministers of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, Minister of Interrior Rafiu Aregboshola, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Sa’adiya Farouq and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media Garba Shehu.