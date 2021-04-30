Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has awarded fifteen Million naira cash to the winners of this year’s National Qur’anic Recitation Competition

The overall winner and ten other winners from different categories are indegenes of Zamfara

The overall winner Mohammed Awwal from Zamfara State is expected to represent Nigeria at the International Qur’anic competition in Saudi Arabia later this year

Presenting the cash to the winners through the Chairman of the state Musabaqa Committee, Governor Bello Matawalle describing them as icons who has made the state proud

In a press statement signed by the Director General Media and Communication office of the Governor, Yusuf Idris said the Governor Bello Matawalle also appointed the winners as Special Assistants

He said the Gesture is in appreciation of the sterling performance of the state’s contingent as well as a source of encouragement to Muslim youth in the state to redouble their efforts in learning and teachings of the Holy Qur’an.

Mr. Matawalle appeal to Islamic scholars and those involved in the Musabaqa and other Da’awa to continue to join hands with government and the good people of the state in praying for a lasting end to all forms of criminalities in the state and the nation in general.

This year’s National Qur’anic Recitation competition held in Kano state earlier in the year.

He promise to continue to do his best in protecting the Holy Qur’an and encouraging the Islamic teachings to achieve better society.