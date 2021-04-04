Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has visited the burnt Agodi Gate Auto spare parts Market in Ibadan to observe the level of damage done by the fire incident.

The Governor, who inspected the market alongside top government functionaries, expressed shock and sadness over the loss of goods worth millions of Naira.

He said a meeting would be held with leaders of the market to assist the traders.

Eyewitnesses accounted that the fire started at midnight and it went on till noon on Saturday.