Governor Makinde swears in New President of customary court of appeal

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a group pose with members of his cabinet and the new President of the Customary Court of Appeal in Oyo State, Justice Moshood Abass

Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde has sworn in newly appointed President of the Oyo state customary court of appeal, Justice Mashood Abbas.

The swearing-in took place at the Executive chamber of the Governor’s office in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

In his address Governor Seyi Makinde said the appointment was part of the administration’s role to ensure that the country’s judicial system works effectively.

 

 


He said his administration has approved and put in place welfare packages that would that improve the standard of living of the judicial workers.

According to him we have approved and started implementing welfare packages for judges both serving and retired through the revised pension and gratuity scheme.

Speaking with newsmen, the newly appointed President of the Oyo state court of appeal Justice Mashood Abbas said he would continue to ensure that judicial matters would be carried out judiciously and with the fear of God

