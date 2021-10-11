Governor Makinde swears in five newly appointed Commissioner nominees

Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde, has sworn-in five reappointed and freshly appointed commissioner nominees who were recently confirmed by the state house of assembly.

The swearing-in took place at the Executive chamber of the Governor’s office in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Governor Makinde challenged the reappointed commissioners to double their efforts in promoting economic and social growth when swearing in the commissioner designates.

While Swearing-in the commissioner designates, Governor Makinde urged the reappointed commissioners to double their efforts in promoting economic and social growth.

He charged the newly appointed commissioners to synergise with others in achieving the dreams of the present administration.

The Governor assured the people of the state that his government would deliver according to their expectations, he also called on the new commissioners to be deligent in their duties as they pass the Barton of success to coming administration.

The five returning former Commissioners are Seun Fakorede, Commissioner for Youths and sports, Adeniyi Adebisi, Agriculture and Rural Development, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Trade, Industry and Investments, Wasiu Olatunbosun, Information and Culture and Abdulrahman Abdulrahim, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology.

While the newly appointed ones are Commissioners sworn in, are Abiodun Oni, Environment and natural resources, Professor Misbau Babatunde, Budget and Economic planning, Segun Olayiwola, Dr Bode Ladipo, Commissioner for Health and Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola, Women affairs and social inclusion.

Governor constituted the cabinet on August 14, 2019 and was dissolved on June 29 2021.