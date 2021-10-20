Governor Lalong inaugurates steering committee for Plateau agenda 2050

Breaking News
Security operatives on Wednesday fired tear gas to disperse youths who were commemorating the first…
Governor Simon Lalong has Inaugurated a steering committee for the development of Plateau State agenda…
Over seven persons were on Wednesday arrested at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos during a…
Religious extremism due to poor or inadequate religious knowledge by most adherent of the two…
Hundreds of youth protesters have converged in Ibadan to commemorate the one year anniversary of…
Hundreds of youth are gathered at the Lekki tollgate to commemorate the first anniversary of…
President Muhammadu Buhari has received President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey who arrived in Nigeria…
To commemorate the one-year anniversary of the EndSars protest, a group of youths gathered outside…
Seven thousand, one hundred and fifty-six farmers in Zamfara State will benefit from the Federal…
Governor Simon Lalong has Inaugurated a steering committee for the development of Plateau State agenda 2050.
The Committee’s role is to oversee the process of developing the Plan, guide the work and activities of the Sectorial Working Committees, as well as ensure consistency with their respective Terms of Reference.
The Governor charged them to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to design a strategy that will return Plateau State to its rightful place among Nigeria’s top three states in terms of economic development, good governance, and social welfare.