Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has recovered and tested negative for the Coronavirus.

The Governor confirmed this in a statement signed on Friday.

Governor Umah disclosed that his daughter and three of his close aides have also recovered.

The Governor thanked God for his recovery and the people of the State for their prayers and support.

This comes four weeks after they were infected by COVID-19.

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was also reported to have recovered from the Coronavirus weeks after testing positive.