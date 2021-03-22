Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, Speaker of the state House of Assembly Mu’azu Magarya publicly took the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

They received the vaccination on camera at the Government House in Gusau , the state capital.

Speaking shortly after receiving the vaccine, Governor Bello Matawalle says his administration will redouble its effort to educate the people especially in the rural areas on the importance of the vaccine.

He adds that Political office holders, traditional and religious leaders as well as health workers would be the first category to be vaccinated in the first phase of the exercise in the state.

He also allayed fears about the safety of the vaccine, saying it is certified and approved by the World Health Organization

Zamfara state government had in the last two weeks insist there is no active case of the dreaded Coronavirus since March 2020