Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade has presented three Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs to members of the APC in the Cross River National Assembly.

Governor Ayade presented the car to the NASS members at the Cross River State Liaison Office in Abuja on Monday, through his Chief of Staff, Honourable Martin Orim.

Beneficiaries of the gift included Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo representing Obudu, Bekwarra & Obanliku federal constituency, Rt. Hon Mike Etaba, representing Obubra/ Etung federal constituency and Rt. Hon. Alex Egbona, representing Abi/Yakurr federal constituency.

Last month, Idagbo and 30,000 of his supporters followed the Governor’s lead and defected from the PDP to the APC. Mike Etaba defected in May, leaving Egbonna as the only elected APC member in Cross River state.

According to Ayade, the gift was in appreciation of the members’ loyalty to his leadership and the APC.

He emphasized that the car was given to them to aid in their travel while representing the people.

The Governor described the members of the Cross River APC as trusted allies who recognised the importance of bringing the state back to the center.

Rt. Hon Legor Idagbo, speaking on behalf of the members of the House of Representatives, stated that the members’ devotion will be to Governor Ayade.