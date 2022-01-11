Governor Abubakar Bello mourns Chief Earnest Shonekan

Niger state Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) Abubakar Sani Bello has sent his heart felt condolences to the Ogun State governor and the people of Egbaland over the demise of Chief Ernest Shonekan the Abese of Egbaland and former head of Interim National Government.

The Governor in a message said it is a loss not only to the people of Abeokuta but the whole country owing to the immense contributions he made in the growth and development of the country when it was much needed.

The NCGF Chairman acknowledged the fact that the deceased is among the greatest leader the country had ever had who wrote his name in the sands of time.

According to the Governor, late Chief Shonekan “was a committed elder statesman who had genuine love for his country. He will be remembered for the good leadership he provided to the country within three months.

“May God have mercy on his soul and grant him eternal rest as well as comfort his wife and other family members, people of Egbaland as well as Ogun State government”.